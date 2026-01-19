Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for January 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in January 2026.

Lillian Rose Gracie Lasley, girl, was born December 11, 2025, to proud parents Amber and Tyler Lasley of Green River.

Ace Thomas Allee, boy, was born on December 11, 2025, to proud parents Christopher Allee and Harmony Fullmer of Rock Springs.

Caroline Jo Shillcox, girl, was born on December 15, 2025, to proud parents Kaity and Zeb Shillcox of Green River.

Lynlee Jane Gelinas, girl, was born on December 21, 2025, to proud parents Blake and Elie Gelinas of Rock Springs.

Thomas Misner, boy, was born December 21, 2025, to proud parents Reed and Katryna Misner of Farson.

Colter Leon Harrison, boy, was born December 22, 2025, to proud parents Jonathan and Natalie Harrison of Lyman.

Beau McKenzie Eddins, boy, was born on December 30, 2025, to proud parents McLean and McKenzie Eddins of Rock Springs.

Bryar Rose Meister, girl, was born on January 3, 2026, to proud parents Taylor Kincaid and Cole Meister of Green River.

Chazmine Jo Hiler, girl, was born on January 5, 2026, to proud parents Justina and Nolberto Hiler of Rock Springs.

Daxton Colt Kroupa, boy, was born on January 6, 2026, to proud parents Jaycee and Daunte Kroupa of Rock Springs.

Sebastian Garzon, boy, was born on January 7, 2026, to proud parents Esteban and Sara Garzon of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

