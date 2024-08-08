Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for July 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in July 2024.

Brinlee Elle Mendoza, girl, was born June 29, 2024, to proud parents Emily Ruiz and Manuel Mendoza of Rock Springs.

Iris Sioux Upton, girl, was born June 30, 2024, to proud parents Nakel and William Upton of Rock Springs.

Charlotte Briar Leigh Richardson, girl, was born July 3, 2024, to proud parents Megan and Gage Richardson of Rock Springs.

Maeve Lynn Pham, girl, was born July 7, 2024, to proud parents Ivory Wade and Nghia Pham of Rock Springs.

Ryker Cameron Jesse Renz, boy, was born July 9, 2024, to proud parents Michele Walton and Gavin Renz of Big Piney.

Cassidy Louise Moore, girl, was born July 10, 2024, to proud parents Sharon and Chris Moore of Rock Springs.

Brewer Ford Kerwin, boy, was born June 11, 2024, to proud parents Rhiannon and Ford Kerwin of Rock Springs.

Tayla Jane Brunson, girl, was born July 11, 2024, to proud mother Josie Davis of Rock Springs.

Lucca John Tyler Mortensen, boy, was born July 12, 2024, to proud parents Courtney Rutherford and Zebin Mortensen of Rock Springs.

Ellaria Diamantina Martinez Bribiescas, girl, was born July 13, 2024, to proud mother Vivian Martinez of Rock Springs.

Lola Ivy Anthony, girl, was born July 21, 2024, to proud parents Emily and Matthew Anthony of Green River.

Bennet Bailey Beard, boy, was born July 24, 2024, to proud parents Shyra Hart and Bill Beard of Rock Springs.

Everly Delora Wilson, girl, was born July 24, 2024, to proud parents Stormy and Scott Wilson of Rock Springs.

George Oliver Montieth, boy, was born July 29, 2024, to proud parents Nasia and George Montieth of Green River.

Oaklynn Marie Fryer-Taylor, girl, was born July 31, 2024, to proud mother Sierra Fryer of Green River.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

