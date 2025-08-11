Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for July 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in August, 2025.

Novaleigh Alma Therese Jantz, girl, was born July 30, 2025, to proud parents Natasha Johnson and Joseph Jantz of Rock Springs.

Raiden Lee Pierce, boy, was born July 21, 2025, to proud parents Nicole Peden and Talisyn Pierce.

Maddux Jay Ward, boy, was born July 20, 2025, to proud parents Megan Brady and Eric Ward of Rock Springs.

Daxton Henry Johnson, boy, was born July 30, 2025, to proud parents Lea and Kyle Johnson of Rock Springs.

Kynlee Lynn Brown, girl, was born July 21, 2025, to proud parents Walker and KayCee Brown of Rock Springs.

Payson Elise Tate Fletcher, girl, was born July 22, 2025, to proud parents Baylee and Chris Fletcher of Rock Springs.

Arthur Ole Bendtsen, boy, was born July 18, 2025, to proud parents Shannon and Dan Bendtsen of Green River.

Kodi Ann Van Valkenburg, girl, was born August 2, 2025, to proud parents Casey Core and Tristan Van Valkenburg of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

