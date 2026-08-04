Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for July 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in July, 2026.

Roczen Ryker Renteria, boy, was born on June 26, 2026, to proud parents Alejandro Renteria and Keelce Allen of Green River.

Hudson Marielynn Jones, girl, was born on June 26, 2026, to proud parents Brandy and Hagan Jones of Farson.

Nolan Jay Fech, boy, was born on June 28, 2026, to proud parents Ariana Fech and Levi Allen of Rock Springs.

Braelynn Brooke Gonzales, girl, was born on July 3, 2026, to proud parents Emma Graveline and Ryan Gonzales of Rock Springs.

Noah Ryker Wazelle, boy, was born on July 17, 2026, to proud parent Azalia Wazelle of Rock Springs.

Nicolai James Tye Brinkerhoff, boy, was born on July 17, 2026, to proud parents Kimberly and Gabriel Brinkerhoff of Rock Springs.

Andres Jimenez, boy, was born on July 22, 2026, to proud parents Kaleah and Luis Jumenez of Rock Springs.

Merillia Mei Eiko Kaiulani Kaleo‘okalani Kalvig, girl, was born on June 25 2026, to proud parents Nevaeh K. Paulo and Joseph R. Kalvig.

Zariah Emberlee Helms-Ashley, girl, was born on July 29, 2026, to proud parents Alexis Helms and Jeyrn Melendez of Green River.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

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