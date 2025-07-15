Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for June & July 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in July 2025.

Maraya Aurora Setzer, girl, was born July 6, 2025, to proud parents Chloe Harford and Toby Setzer of Green River.

Belammie James Spigarelli, girl, was born June 17, 2025, to proud parent Elizabeth Spigarelli of Rock Springs.

Blair Lynn Vasquez, girl, was born June 19, 2025, to proud parents Ashlynn Giovale and Zackerie Vasquez of Rock Springs.

Elianna Sue Goldthrite, girl, was born June 24, 2025, to proud parents Lilly Goldthrite and Michael Goldthrite of Pinedale.

Quinten Michael Scicluna, boy, was born June 28, 2025, to proud parents Joslyn Scicluna and Trevor Scicluna of Green River.

Dutton Raye Lee Jones, boy, was born June 24, 2025, to proud parents Isabella Hazelhurst and Jade Jones of Rock Springs.

Bjorn William Thomas Jereb, boy, was born July 4, 2025, to proud parents Lisa Siegle and Sean Jereb of Rock Springs.

Brenlee Brooke Jetmore, girl, was born June 27, 2025, to proud parents Makenzie and Jesse Jetmore of Rock Springs.

Baker Kol Legerski, boy, was born July 7, 2025, to proud parents Hayden Legerski and Koltin Legerski of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women's health.

