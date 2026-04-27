Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for Late April 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in late April 2026.

Joseph Brady Holden, boy, was born on April 9, 2026, to proud parents Monty and Ryan Holden of Rock Springs.

Renley Erickson, girl, was born on April 10, 2026, to proud parents Cheznee Gil ad Derick Erickson of Rock Springs.

Eliana Jean Misiura, girl, was born on April 12, 2026, to proud parents Destiny Drew and Dayan Misiura of Rock Springs.

Harvey Jones Talbott, boy, was born on April 14, 2026, to proud parents Kyle and Callie Talbott of Rock Springs.

Lila Elise Rawlings girl, was born on April 15, 2026, to proud parents Kiersten and Wyatt Rawlings of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

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