Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for Late February 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in February 2026.

Lainee Mae Davidson, girl, was born February 11, 2026, to proud parents Sean and Shayla Davidson of Rock Springs.

Hallie Anne Davidson, girl, was born February 11, 2026, to proud parents Sean and Shayla Davidson of Rock Springs.

Wrenlynn Gayle McCann, girl, was born on February 12, 2026, to proud parents Nathan and Afton McCann of Rock Springs.

EltonJon Kendale Thornburg, boy, was born on February 14, 2026, to proud parents Shawnna Penberthy and Jared Thornburg of Green River.

Haisley Jade Sheldon, girl, was born February 19, 2026, to proud parents Kyle and Melissa Sheldon of Rock Springs.

KatieLynn Ann Majko, girl, was born on February 18, 2026, to proud parents Patrica Jones and Hunter Majko of Rock Springs.

Peter Alan Reilly-Malcolm, boy, was born on February 21, 2026, to proud parents Austin and Taylor Reilly-Malcolm of Green River

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women's health.

