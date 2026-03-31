Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for Late March 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in late March 2026.

Laiklynn James Reed, girl, was born on March 9, 2026, to proud parents Ashley and Anthony Reed of Kemmerer.

Rose Marie Lounsbury, girl, was born on March 10, 2026, to proud parents Tricia and Chris Lounsbury of Green River.

Sofia Isabella Rawson, girl, was born on March 20, 2026, to proud parents Jeremiah and Nini Rawson of Kemmerer.

Kennedy Jo Unruh, girl, was born March 23, 2026, to proud parents Megan Warner and Kyle Unruh of Green River.

Esme Lynn Leckenby, girl, was born March 16, 2026, to proud parents Gavin and Katelin Leckenby of Green River

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

Brought to you by: