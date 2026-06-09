Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for Late May 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in late May, 2026.

Olive Lake Boudra, girl, was born on May 5, 2026, to proud parents Dylan and Payton Bodura of Rock Springs.

Bentley James Walter, boy, was born on May 14, 2026, to proud parents Keeri and Matthew Walter of Rock Springs.

Kevin Cory Molina, boy, was born on May 18, 2026, to proud parents Isabel and Manuel Molina of Green River.

Kaelix James Frolic, boy, was born on May 20, 2026, to proud parents Braydon and Basia Frolic of Rock Springs.

Vienna Comstock, girl, was born on May 21, 2026, to proud parents Freedom and Kenyon Comstock of Rock Springs.

Briggs Mickel Serrano, boy, was born on May 24, 2026, to proud parents Ashlin Griffiths and Dallan Serrano of Green River.

Coleson Recce Richardson, boy, was born on May 28, 2026, to proud parents Timothy Richardson and Trinity Greene of Green River.

Greyson Chad Savala, boy, was born on June 2, 2026, to proud parents Rylee Wallwork and Richie Savala of Rock Springs.

Oakley Alan Tolar, boy, was born on June 4, 2026, to proud parents Zara and Brayden Tolar of Rock Springs.

Raithe Evren Rutherford, boy, was born on June 6, 2026, to proud parents Neoma and Wyatt Rutherford of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

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