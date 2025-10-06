Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for Late September 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in September, 2025.

Rhennley Ray Ruiz, girl, was born September 24, 2025, to proud parents Jordan Osborn and Toby Ruiz of Sweetwater

Laiklynn Kee Gunyan, girl, was born September 25, 2025, to proud parents Zana Buckendorf and Trayton Gunyan of Rock Springs.

Samuel Orion Harris, boy, was born September 16, 2025, to proud parents Taylor and Seth Harris of Green River.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

