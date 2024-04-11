Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for March 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in March 2024.

Lorraine Amber Stanhope, girl, was born February 27, 2024, to proud mother Rihana Stanhope of Green River.

Aurora Kendra Mathis, girl, was born March 7, 2024, to proud parents Elijah Mathis and Faith Flores of Rock Springs.

Charlie Dean Harlem McQueen, boy, was born March 10, 2024, to proud parents Taylie and James McQueen of Rock Springs.

Wynter Iris Stuart, girl, was born March 12, 2024, to proud parents Wynton and Whitney Stuart of Rock Springs.

Emiliana Esme Aguirre Barrios, girl, was born March 12, 2024, to proud parents Kenny Aguirre and Georgina Barrios of Rock Springs.

Otis Karl Moeller, boy, was born March 19, 2024, to proud parents Briannah Stone and Jordan Moeller of Rock Springs.

Klaire Marie Chavarria, girl, was born March 21, 2024, to proud parents Bryan Chavarria and Katelin Valdez of Rock Springs.

Wesley Corwin Steele, boy, was born March 22, 2024, to proud parents Emily Budd and William Steele of Rock Springs.

Leora Amari Demars, girl, was born March 22, 2024, to proud parents Nathan Demars and Leora Berrier of Rock Springs.

Izael Matteo Campos, boy, was born March 25, 2024, to proud parents Rosendo and Cinthia Campos of Rock Springs.

Chancey Lynn Martinez, girl, was born March 27, 2024, to proud parents Chase and Brooke Martinez of Rock Springs.

Alexia Naomi Aviles Islas, girl, was born March 27, 2024, to proud parents Sue Islas de Dios and Shane Aviles of Rock Springs.

Bentley Everett Gossett, boy, was born March 29, 2024, to proud parents Mariah Klein and Chris Gossett of Rock Springs.

Richard Lee Dandridge, boy, was born March 30, 2024, to proud parents Lydia Baker and Ricky Dandridge of Rock Springs.

