Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for March 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in March 2026.

Bryan Eugene Norman McAlister, boy, was born on February 24, 2026, Colin and Kimberlye McAlister of Rock Springs.

Abbigail Jo Mudd, girl, was born on February 28, 2026, to proud parents Brandon and Jade Mudd of Rock Springs.

Atlin Ander Atencio, boy, was born March 4, 2026, to proud parents Jay and Audrey Atencio of Rock Springs.

Morgan Katherine Chadey, girl, was born on March 5, 2026, to proud parents John and Christina Chadey of Rock Springs.

Raylee Dee Weinreich, girl, was born March 8, 2026, to proud mother Corallee Weinreich of Rock Springs.

Renn Marie Weinreich, girl, was born March 8, 2026, to proud mother Corallee Weinreich of Rock Springs.

Kaly Hayes Pierce, girl, was born on March 8, 2026, to proud parents Kyle Pierce and Brianna Taylor of Green River.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

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