Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for May 2026

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in May, 2026.

Jovie Jade Nicotera, girl, was born on April 24, 2026, to proud parents Myckenzie and Joseph Nicotera of Rock Springs.

Kataleya Flor Bunderman, girl, was born on April 28, 2026, to proud parents James Bunderman and Jennifer Rocha of Green River.

Frankie May Lundgren, girl, was born on April 29, 2026, to proud parents Matthew and Sara Lundgren of Rock Springs.

Rio Allen Gines, boy, was born on April 39, 2026, to proud parents Hyleigh and Clancy Gines of Rock Springs.

Osias Jay Porter, boy, was born on May 3, 2026, to proud parents Bailey Kersey and Brayden Porter of Rock Springs.

Walter William Majko, boy, was born on May 7, 2026, to proud parents Stephanie Byk and Walter Majko Jr. of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

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