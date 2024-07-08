Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for May & June 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in May and June 2024.

Luca Andres Flores, boy, was born April 30, 2024, to proud parents Theresa and Luis Flores of Green River.

Franklin Larry Taylor, boy, was born May 2, 2024, to proud parents Kristen and TJ Taylor of Rock Springs.

Brya Mae Dufford Jones, girl, was born May 3, 2024, to proud parents Lorelei Dufford and Jade Jones of Rock Springs.

Birdie Louise Talbott, girl, was born May 3, 2024, to proud parents Callie and Kyle Talbott of Rock Springs.

Jance Woodrow Lee Oliver, boy, was born May 7, 2024, to proud parents Tess and Kevin Oliver of Rock Springs.

Eli Mills Searle, boy, was born May 10, 2024, to proud parents Skyler and Corrina Searle of Rock Springs.

Emalina Marie Sims-Mills, girl, was born May 15, 2024, to proud parents Kayla Sims and Shaun Mills of Green River.

Alora Lake Anderson, girl, was born May 17, 2024, to proud parents Taylor Dobyns and James Anderson of Green River.

Angel Gabriel Cruz, girl, was born May 18, 2024, to proud mother Brooklyn Calhoun of Rock Springs.

Alexzander William Robbins, boy, was born May 21, 2024, to proud parents Dylan and Iridian Robbins of Rock Springs.

Avianna Mills, girl, was born May 28, 2024, to proud parents Tatianna Loredo and Hayden Mills of Rock Springs.

Raven Jayd Macy, girl, was born May 29, 2024, to proud parents Alainie Crawford and Troy Macy of Rock Springs.

Ridge Louis DiSano, boy, was born June 6, 2024, to proud parents Brooke Anderson and Chase DiSano of Rock Springs.

Oscar Gael Pineda Medrano, boy, was born June 7, 2024, to proud parents Alejandro Medrano and Oscar Pineda of Rock Springs.

Calliope Mantell, girl, was born June 12, 2024, to proud parents Trey Mantell and Jessica Higgs of Rock Springs.

Declan Levi Collins, boy, was born June 12, 2024, to proud parents John and Annie Collins of Rock Springs.

Freya June Waage, girl, was born June 14, 2024, to proud parents Samantha and Matt Waage of Rock Springs.

Vallorie Pearl Criswell, girl, was born June 15, 2024, to proud parents Chaunce and Lillie Criswell of Baggs, Wyoming.

Axl Emerson McLaughlin, male, was born June 15, 2024, to proud parents Matthew and Kelsee McLaughlin of Green River.

Sawyer Lochlan Rust, boy, was born June 16, 2024, to proud parents Ryan and Kayli Rust of Green River.

Lisa Kay Nash, girl, was born June 17, 2024, to proud parents Lacey and Roy Nash of Green River.

Rocco Jacobson, boy, was born June 20, 2024, to proud parents Jerry and Briana Jacobson.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

