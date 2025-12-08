Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for November 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in November, 2025.

Haelyn Honey Arnoldi Willmore, girl, was born November 2, 2025, to proud parents Sean and Avalon Willmore of Rock Springs.

Harvest Fall Fickling, girl, was born on November 14, 2025, to proud parents Kimmi and Casey Fickling of Wamsutter.

Tatum Jae Turnbull, girl, was born November 18, 2025, to proud parents Brady and Rebecca Turnbull of Rock Springs.

Minnie Clair Williams, girl, was born November 20, 2025, to proud parents Kolby and Tinycla Williams of Rock Springs.

William Gadiel Larraga, boy, was born November 24, 2025, to proud parents Anaceli and Jose Oscar Larraga of Rock Springs.

Haze Hikstad, boy, was born November 25, 2025, to proud parents Cody Hilstad and Cherie Beard of Rock Springs

Congratulations to all the proud families!

