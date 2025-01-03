Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for November & December 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in November and December 2024.

Zaelen Gray McCloskey, boy, was born October 24, 2024, to proud parents Alexus Stadler and Conner McCloskey of Rock Springs.

Theodosia Spring Allred, girl, was born November 7, 2024, to proud parents Mariah and Trevor Allred of Rock Springs.

Theron James Slaughter, boy, was born November 9, 2024, to proud parents Monta and Michael Slaughter of Green River.

Ryker James Stocks, boy, was born November 10, 2024, to proud parents Kyonna Black and Dakota Stocks of Rock Springs.

Xyla-René Smith, girl, was born November 17, 2024, to proud parents Justin and Shana Smith of Rock Springs.

Nate Gabriel Ceballos, boy, was born November 17, 2024, to proud parents Fernando and Carla Ceballos of Rock Springs.

Tyler Michael Ceballos, boy, was born November 17, 2024, to proud parents Fernando and Carla Ceballos of Rock Springs.

RipLee Owen Fornengo, boy, was born December 6, 2024, to proud parents Damond and Heather Fornengo of Rock Springs.

Grayson Arthur Broomhall, boy, was born December 10, 2024, to proud parents Gavin and Molly Broomhall of Rock Springs.

Waylon Matt Lord, boy, was born December 10, 2024, to proud parents Kaitlin Sundquist and Jacob Lord of Rock Springs.

Madilynn Olivia Ocana, girl, was born December 11, 2024, to proud parents Maegan Bartolic and Dylan Ocana of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

