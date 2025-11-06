Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for October 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in October, 2025.

Ellieanah Jolynn Herrera-Willoughby, girl, was born October 10, 2025, to proud parent Haley Herrera of Rock Springs

Asher Dean Lamorie, boy, was born October 11, 2025, to proud parents Tristan and Ishlee Lamorie of Rock Springs.

Stetson Boyd Ramsay, boy, was born October 14, 2025, to proud parents James and Aspen Ramsay of Rock Springs.

Paisley Marie Lacquement, girl, was born of October 15, 2025, to proud parents Sara and Tyler Lacquement of Rock Springs.

Elianel Garcia Avina, boy, was born on October 19, 2025, to proud parents Esperanza Avina Castro and Joy Garcia Anceola of Rock Spring.

Olivia Dalynn Rocovits, girl, was born on October 7, 2025, to proud parents Brock and Trinity Rocovits of Green River.

Addison Grace Fernandez, girl, was born on October 29, 2025, to proud parents Isabella and Kyle Fernandez of Rock Springs.

Eliza Charmain Foote, girl, was born on October 31, 2025, to proud parents Shalee and Colton Foote of Green River.

Haelyn Honey Arnoldi Willmore, girl, was born November 2, 2025, to proud parents Sean and Avalon Willmore of Rock Springs.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You can submit your own birth announcement here.

