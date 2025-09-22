Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for September 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in September, 2025.

Millie Raze Lake, girl, was born September 3, 2025, to proud parents Jessica and Andrew Lake of Rock Springs.

Theodore James Lewis, boy, was born September 2, 2025, to proud parents Melissa Brunz and Jaime Lewis of Rock Springs.

Declan Hayer Smith, boy, was born September 8, 2025, to proud parents Gabbrille and Carson Smith of Green River.

