Sweetwater County Birth Announcements for September & October 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following birth announcements were sent to SweetwaterNOW by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in September and October 2024.

Jack Nathaniel Murphy Oliva, boy, was born September 5, 2024, to proud parents Vanessa Oliva and Deacon Murphy of Rock Springs.

Lilieth Rodriguez Salazar, girl, was born September 6, 2024, to proud parents Cipriano Rodriguez and Jenifer Salazar of Rock Springs.

Amelia Grayce Pickens, girl, was born September 7, 2024, to proud parents Sven and Jessyka Pickens of Green River.

Bodee Jean Renteria, girl, was born September 15, 2024, to proud parents Jess and Baylee Renteria of Rock Springs.

Grayson Michael Saenz, boy, was born September 16, 2024, to proud parents Makayla Rutherford and Sergio JR Saenz of Pinedale.

Sophie Jeanne Zampedri, girl, was born September 16, 2024, to proud parents Amanda and Cody Zampedri of Rock Springs.

Maylee Case, girl, was born September 19, 2024, to proud parents Kole and Nicole Case of Green River.

Parkyer-Jayde Kathleen Cole, girl, was born September 23, 2024, to proud mother Ryleigh-Ann Cole of Green River.

Wesley Harry Stassinos, boy, was born September 24, 2024, to proud parents Jadyn Irwin and Brayden Stassinos of Rock Springs.

Autumn Rose Lee, girl, was born September 24, 2024, to proud parents Samantha and Levi Lee of Rock Springs.

Aarielle Grace Ferreira, girl, was born September 25, 2024, to proud parents Leonardo and Eveline Ferreira of Rock Springs.

Carver Joseph Gauthier, boy, was born September 26, 2024, to proud parents Derek and Tanisha Gauthier of Rock Springs.

Brooklyn Stewart, girl, was born September 28, 2024, to proud parents Mekeilah March and Riley Stewart of Rock Springs.

Emmett Stewart, boy, was born September 28, 2024, to proud parents Mekeilah March and Riley Stewart of Rock Springs.

Leah Faye Hoth, girl, was born October 1, 2024, to proud parents Kayla Jenkins and Cole Hoth of Rock Springs.

Hezekiah Joe Bunderman, boy, was born October 5, 2024, to proud parents Dezeray Wilson and Jace Bunderman of Green River.

Theodore Thomas Smith, boy, was born October 8, 2024, to proud parents Megan and Bret Smith of Rock Springs.

Dedan Jo Thomas Garrey, boy, was born October 11, 2024, to proud parents Mary and Thomas (Tj) Garrey of Rock Springs.

Theodore Conrad Herman, boy, was born October 12, 2024, to proud parents Jessi and Ryan Herman of Green River.

Elijah Josue Sis Gonzalez, boy, was born October 13, 2024, to proud parents Jocelyn Gonzalez and Alexander Sis of Rock Springs.

Arlo Mark Vaske, boy, was born October 15, 2024, to proud parents Jacinda and Ian Vaske of Rock Springs.

Xamarah Eve Beecham, girl, was born October 15, 2024, to proud parents Serenity Lowrey and Christopher Beecham of Rock Springs.

Graham Lee Yates, boy, was born October 16, 2024, to proud parents Stacy and William Yates of Rock Springs.

Deklyn Walker Himebauch, boy, was born October 16, 2024, to proud parents Alexandra Shields and Tyler Himebauch of Green River.

Congratulations to all the proud families!

