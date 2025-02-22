Sweetwater County Boys Shine at 4A State Swim Prelims

GILLETTE — The Green River Wolves made a splash at the 2025 4A Boys State Swim Prelims, with several standout performances securing spots in the finals.

Leading the pack was senior Colin Gilmore, who delivered exceptional performances in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Gilmore took first place in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:44.02 with impressive splits of 23.93, 26.26, and 26.61. He also secured the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 47.39, including splits of 22.83 and 24.56.

In the diving event, senior Keegan Gailey represented Green River with a stellar performance, earning second place with a score of 335.75.

The Green River relay teams also showed strong performances. The 200-yard medley relay team, consisting of freshman Sam Dockter, senior Dallan Owens, junior Aiden Neher, and senior Andrew Neher, finished in sixth place with a time of 1:45.96. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of seniors Ashton Hafner, Andrew Neher, and Colin Gilmore, along with sophomore Mitchell Horn, secured second place with a time of 1:30.60. The 400-yard freestyle relay team, featuring Hafner, Horn, Vance Lauriski-Adams, and Gilmore, finished fourth with a time of 3:24.12.

Individually, Horn also finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.79.

Rock Springs saw a top-six finish as well, with senior Deegan Smith placing sixth in the 100-yard butterfly, recording a time of 55.25 with splits of 25.78 and 29.47.

Both Green River and Rock Springs have more swimming to do Saturday in the finals with one last day left to secure the 4A State Championship.