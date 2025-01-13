Sweetwater County Boys Wrestlers Shine at Vernal Tournament of Champions

VERNAL — Sweetwater County boys wrestlers from Green River and Rock Springs showcased exceptional talent at the 2025 Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. Green River secured an impressive fourth-place team finish with 155 points and had great individual success with three kids making the championship match with Bentley Johnson winning it. Rock Springs also had standout individual performances, including a runner-up finish by Sam Thornhill. As a team, they finished 13th with 75.5 points.

Green River Boys: Top-Three Placers

98 pounds: Darris Todd delivered a strong performance, taking second place after advancing through the bracket and finishing 6-1.

delivered a strong performance, taking second place after advancing through the bracket and finishing 6-1. 106 pounds: Bentley Johnson dominated his bracket to claim first place. Johnson sealed his championship with a decisive win over Trevor Cowan (Juab).

dominated his bracket to claim first place. Johnson sealed his championship with a decisive win over Trevor Cowan (Juab). 120 pounds: Lucas Todd earned second place, advancing to the finals with three fall victories but wasn’t able to get bay Hudson Baker (Rawlins) for the championship.

Rock Springs Boys: Top-Three Placers

132 pounds: Lincoln Young showcased grit and determination, claiming third place with a decision victory in the third-place match over Alex Good (Eagle Valley).

showcased grit and determination, claiming third place with a decision victory in the third-place match over Alex Good (Eagle Valley). 175 pounds: Sam Thornhill impressed with a second-place finish. Thornhill fought his way through the bracket with decisive wins including two falls. He ultimately finished as runner-up after a hard-fought championship match against Cade Blunt (Meeker).

Additional Placers

Other Sweetwater County wrestlers who placed at the tournament included:

113 pounds: Tavin Vendetti (fifth, Green River)

Tavin Vendetti (fifth, Green River) 144 pounds: Zachary Dalton (sixth, Green River)

Zachary Dalton (sixth, Green River) 150 pounds: Maddux Hintz (fifth, Green River)

Maddux Hintz (fifth, Green River) 157 pounds: Jaydon Walther (sixth, Green River)

Jaydon Walther (sixth, Green River) 285 pounds: Jakob Lloyd (sixth, Green River)

Jakob Lloyd (sixth, Green River) 126 pounds: Santiago Cruz (sixth, Rock Springs)

Sweetwater County’s boys wrestlers delivered remarkable performances, with multiple top-three finishers and strong overall efforts highlighting the depth and talent of both Green River and Rock Springs programs.