Sweetwater County, Bridger Valley Football Stars Earn All-Conference Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County football players stood out on the gridiron this season, earning significant recognition on all-conference teams voted on b by coaches across Wyoming. Athletes from Green River, Rock Springs, and Farson-Eden were honored for their outstanding performances in Class 3A, 4A, and 1A-6 Man football. Bridger Valley players from Lyman and Mountain View also made their mark in Class 2A.

Green River Wolves (Class 3A West)

Maddux Hintz (Linebacker)

(Linebacker) Daxton Taylor (Wide Receiver)

Rock Springs Tigers (Class 4A)

First-Team Offense Randall Hamilton (Offensive Lineman) Sam Thornhill (At-Large Offense)

Second-Team Offense Karsten Shassetz (Wide Receiver) Sean Barnes , Arrington Purvis (Offensive Linemen) Sam Thornhill , Ben Fowler (Running Backs) Michael Rubich (Punter)

Honorable Mention Offense Sam Eddy , Masen Werkele , James Moore (Tight Ends/OL) Boston James , Jernee Padilla (Running Backs)

First-Team Defense Sam Eddy (Defensive Lineman) Sam Thornhill (Linebacker) Andre Hilton (Defensive Back) Cammeron Blake (At-Large Defense)

First-Team Special Teams Michael Rubich (Kicking Specialist)

Second-Team Defense Karsten Shassetz (Defensive Lineman)

Honorable Mention Defense Arrington Purvis , James Moore , Mason Werkele , William Bybee (Defensive Linemen) Kaleb Praytor (Linebacker) Cammeron Blake , Ben Fowler , Santiago Cruz (Defensive Backs)



Farson-Eden Pronghorns (Class 1A-6 Man South)

Mason Bear

Jeffery Goodwin

Kole Johnson

Bridger Valley Players Recognized

Lyman Eagles (Class 2A West)

Colter Dewitt

Max Gregory

Deavon Schear

Mountain View Buffalos (Class 2A West)