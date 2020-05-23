Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 22

GREEN RIVER — For the next two weeks, Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election.

Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.

May 22 Candidate Filings

Sweetwater County Commissioner
(4 years)

May 18
Republican, Mary Thoman

May 15
Republican, Mark Peterson

May 14
Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld

Green River City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)

May 21
Tom Murphy

May 15
Sherry Bushman

Green River City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)

May 19
Robert Berg

Rock Springs City Council
Ward 2 (4 years)

May 18
Rob Zotti

Rock Springs City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)

May 20
Larrry Hickerson

Wamsutter Town Council
(4 years)

May 14
Sally Garwood

State Candidate Filings

Senate District 12
(4 years)

May 19
Democrat, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton

Senate District 14
(4 years)

May 14
Republican, Fred Baldwin

May 14
Republican, Lyle Williams

Representative House District 18
(2 years)

May 14
Republican, Thomas D. Crank

Representative House District 39
(2 years)

May 15
Democrat, Stan Blake

Representative House District 47
(2 years)

May 14
Republican, Jerry Paxton

May 14
Republican, Joey Correnti IV

Representative House District 48
(2 years)

May 14
Republican, Clark Stith

Representative House District 60
(2 years)

May 14
Republican, Mark Baker

May 16
Republican, Ted L. Barney

