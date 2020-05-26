Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 26

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election until May 29.
Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.
According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.
May 26 Candidate Filings
Sweetwater County Commissioner
(4 years)
May 26
Republican, Wally Johnson
May 18
Republican, Mary Thoman
May 15
Republican, Mark Peterson
May 14
Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld
Green River City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)
May 21
Tom Murphy
May 15
Sherry Bushman
Green River City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)
May 19
Robert Berg
Rock Springs City Council
Ward 2 (4 years)
May 18
Rob Zotti
Rock Springs City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)
May 20
Larrry Hickerson
Wamsutter Town Council
(4 years)
May 14
Sally Garwood
State Candidate Filings
Senate District 12
(4 years)
May 19
Democrat, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton
Senate District 14
(4 years)
May 14
Republican, Fred Baldwin
May 14
Republican, Lyle Williams
Representative House District 18
(2 years)
May 14
Republican, Thomas D. Crank
Representative House District 39
(2 years)
May 15
Democrat, Stan Blake
Representative House District 47
(2 years)
May 14
Republican, Jerry Paxton
May 14
Republican, Joey Correnti IV
Representative House District 48
(2 years)
May 14
Republican, Clark Stith
Representative House District 60
(2 years)
May 14
Republican, Mark Baker
May 16
Republican, Ted L. Barney
