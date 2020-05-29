Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 29

GREEN RIVER — Today was the last day Sweetwater County residents could file for office in the upcoming 2020 Primary election.

Several seats in Sweetwater County were open on the Rock Springs City Council, the Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and the Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office.

May 29 Candidate Filings

Sweetwater County Commissioner

(4 years)

May 29

Democratic, Dave Gray

May 29

Democratic, Joe M. Barbuto

May 26

Republican, Wally J. Johnson

May 18

Republican, Mary E. Thoman

May 15

Republican, Mark Peterson

May 14

Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld

Green River City Council

Ward 1 (4 years)

May 21

Tom Murphy

May 15

Sherry Bushman

Green River City Council

Ward 3 (4 years)

May 19

Robert Berg

Rock Springs City Council

Ward 1 (4 years)

May 29

Tim S. Robinson

Rock Springs City Council

Ward 2 (4 years)

May 18

Rob Zotti

Rock Springs City Council

Ward 3 (4 years)

May 29

Ryan Greene

May 20

Larry Hickerson

Rock Springs City Council

Ward 4 (4 years)

May 29

Larry Elder

May 29

Brent Bettolo

May 28

RJ Pieper

May 27

Rose M. Mosbey

Wamsutter Town Council

(4 years)

May 14

Sally Garwood

Wamsutter Town Council

(2 years unexpired)

May 28

Gerald Proberts

Granger Town Council

(4 years)

May 29

Stanley N. Jorsensen

May 29

Dawn Mansir

May 29

Harry Mansir

May 29

Daniel D Soto JR

May 29

John A. Styvar

State Candidate Filings

Senate District 12

(4 years)

May 29

Republican, John K. Kolb

May 19

Democrat, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton

Senate District 14

(4 years)

May 28

Republican, Rex Rammell

May 14

Republican, Fred Baldwin

May 14

Republican, Lyle Williams

Representative House District 17

(2 years)

May 28

Democrat, Chad M. Banks

Representative House District 18

(2 years)

May 25

Republican, Scott Heiner

May 14

Republican, Thomas D. Crank

Representative House District 39

(2 years)

May 15

Democrat, Stan Blake

Representative House District 47

(2 years)

May 28

Republican, Julie McCallister

May 27

Republican, Dee Garrison

May 14

Republican, Jerry Paxton

May 14

Republican, Joey Correnti IV

Representative House District 48

(2 years)

May 14

Republican, Clark Stith

Representative House District 60

(2 years)

May 28

Democrat, Lindsey Travis



May 28

Democrat, Mike Burd

May 16

Republican, Ted L. Barney

May 14

Republican, Mark Baker