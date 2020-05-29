Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 29

GREEN RIVER — Today was the last day Sweetwater County residents could file for office in the upcoming 2020 Primary election.
Several seats in Sweetwater County were open on the Rock Springs City Council, the Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and the Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.
According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office.
May 29 Candidate Filings
Sweetwater County Commissioner
(4 years)
May 29
Democratic, Dave Gray
May 29
Democratic, Joe M. Barbuto
May 26
Republican, Wally J. Johnson
May 18
Republican, Mary E. Thoman
May 15
Republican, Mark Peterson
May 14
Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld
Green River City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)
May 21
Tom Murphy
May 15
Sherry Bushman
Green River City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)
May 19
Robert Berg
Rock Springs City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)
May 29
Tim S. Robinson
Rock Springs City Council
Ward 2 (4 years)
May 18
Rob Zotti
Rock Springs City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)
May 29
Ryan Greene
May 20
Larry Hickerson
Rock Springs City Council
Ward 4 (4 years)
May 29
Larry Elder
May 29
Brent Bettolo
May 28
RJ Pieper
May 27
Rose M. Mosbey
Wamsutter Town Council
(4 years)
May 14
Sally Garwood
Wamsutter Town Council
(2 years unexpired)
May 28
Gerald Proberts
Granger Town Council
(4 years)
May 29
Stanley N. Jorsensen
May 29
Dawn Mansir
May 29
Harry Mansir
May 29
Daniel D Soto JR
May 29
John A. Styvar
State Candidate Filings
Senate District 12
(4 years)
May 29
Republican, John K. Kolb
May 19
Democrat, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton
Senate District 14
(4 years)
May 28
Republican, Rex Rammell
May 14
Republican, Fred Baldwin
May 14
Republican, Lyle Williams
Representative House District 17
(2 years)
May 28
Democrat, Chad M. Banks
Representative House District 18
(2 years)
May 25
Republican, Scott Heiner
May 14
Republican, Thomas D. Crank
Representative House District 39
(2 years)
May 15
Democrat, Stan Blake
Representative House District 47
(2 years)
May 28
Republican, Julie McCallister
May 27
Republican, Dee Garrison
May 14
Republican, Jerry Paxton
May 14
Republican, Joey Correnti IV
Representative House District 48
(2 years)
May 14
Republican, Clark Stith
Representative House District 60
(2 years)
May 28
Democrat, Lindsey Travis
May 28
Democrat, Mike Burd
May 16
Republican, Ted L. Barney
May 14
Republican, Mark Baker
Announce your 2020 campaign for public office on SweetwaterNOW by emailing us your announcement and photo to news@sweetwaternow.com