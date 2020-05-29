Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 29

Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 29

GREEN RIVER — Today was the last day Sweetwater County residents could file for office in the upcoming 2020 Primary election.

Several seats in Sweetwater County were open on the Rock Springs City Council, the Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and the Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office.

May 29 Candidate Filings

Sweetwater County Commissioner
(4 years)

May 29
Democratic, Dave Gray

May 29
Democratic, Joe M. Barbuto

May 26
Republican, Wally J. Johnson

May 18
Republican, Mary E. Thoman

May 15
Republican, Mark Peterson

May 14
Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld

Green River City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)

May 21
Tom Murphy

May 15
Sherry Bushman

Green River City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)

May 19
Robert Berg

Rock Springs City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)

May 29
Tim S. Robinson

Rock Springs City Council
Ward 2 (4 years)

May 18
Rob Zotti

Rock Springs City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)

May 29
Ryan Greene

May 20
Larry Hickerson

Rock Springs City Council
Ward 4 (4 years)

May 29
Larry Elder

May 29
Brent Bettolo

May 28
RJ Pieper

May 27
Rose M. Mosbey

Wamsutter Town Council
(4 years)

May 14
Sally Garwood

Wamsutter Town Council
(2 years unexpired)

May 28
Gerald Proberts

Granger Town Council
(4 years)

May 29
Stanley N. Jorsensen

May 29
Dawn Mansir

May 29
Harry Mansir

May 29
Daniel D Soto JR

May 29
John A. Styvar

State Candidate Filings

Senate District 12
(4 years)

May 29
Republican, John K. Kolb

May 19
Democrat, Liisa Anselmi-Dalton

Senate District 14
(4 years)

May 28
Republican, Rex Rammell

May 14
Republican, Fred Baldwin

May 14
Republican, Lyle Williams

Representative House District 17
(2 years)

May 28
Democrat, Chad M. Banks

Representative House District 18
(2 years)

May 25
Republican, Scott Heiner

May 14
Republican, Thomas D. Crank

Representative House District 39
(2 years)

May 15
Democrat, Stan Blake

Representative House District 47
(2 years)

May 28
Republican, Julie McCallister

May 27
Republican, Dee Garrison

May 14
Republican, Jerry Paxton

May 14
Republican, Joey Correnti IV

Representative House District 48
(2 years)

May 14
Republican, Clark Stith

Representative House District 60
(2 years)

May 28
Democrat, Lindsey Travis

May 28
Democrat, Mike Burd

May 16
Republican, Ted L. Barney

May 14
Republican, Mark Baker

