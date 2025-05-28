Sweetwater County Catchers Allred, Anderson Named to 4A All-State Softball Team

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Two of the best behind the plate and at the plate this season, Kodi Allred of Green River and Tarin Anderson of Rock Springs, were named to the 2025 4A All-State Softball Team.

Allred, a senior catcher for the Lady Wolves, wrapped up her high school career with one of the most consistent offensive seasons in the state. She posted a .573 batting average, third-best in the 4A South and fourth in Wyoming overall.

Allred tallied 43 hits on the year and delivered a perfect 5-for-5 performance against Torrington in the regional tournament — tied for the most hits in a single game statewide this season. She started the regional tournament 10-for-10 at the plate and finished 11-for-12.

Her .605 on-base percentage ranked sixth in the state, backed by 43 hits and nine walks. She added 22 RBIs and two home runs on the year and will continue her softball career with the Montana State Grizzlies.

Anderson, a sophomore catcher for the Lady Tigers, turned heads with a dominant sophomore campaign. She led the 4A South in batting average at .608 — second-best in the state — and was first in Wyoming with a .663 on-base percentage.

Anderson had the highest single-game slugging percentage in the state this year, logging a 3.333 in a regular-season contest against Torrington.

She racked up 45 hits, 18 walks, 30 RBIs, and six home runs on the year. On the bases, Anderson was a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts, ranking sixth in the conference in steals.

Both Allred and Anderson played crucial roles for their teams defensively at catcher and proved to be two of the top all-around players in Wyoming this season, with both finishing in the top ten in voting for All-State.