Sweetwater County Commission Adopts 2023-24 Budget

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After several budget workshops over the past couple months, the Sweetwater County Commission voted 4-1 to approve and adopt the Fiscal Year 2024 budget during a special meeting Thursday morning.

Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld was the one vote against, due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) not being as high as she believed they should be for county employees. The $71 million budget includes a 3 percent COLA.

The budget as of June 20 predicts $53 million in revenues, excluding grant revenues. The budget approved on Thursday estimates roughly $71 million in expenditures. Expenditures include about $49.1 million for core county departments, grant projects, and capital projects. Requested funding from component units totals roughly $15.6 million, and requests from outside agencies is about $6.2 million.

With all other funds, the total amount of appropriations is over $248 million. The county’s general reserve totals $33.2 million, the capital reserve is $2 million, and the strategic development reserve is $5 million. This leaves a total reserves for the general county at about $40.2 million.

The budget states that after deducting all other cash and estimated revenue, it is necessary that over $35.4 million be raised by general taxation. In order to raise those funds, a 12-mill levy will be made for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The component units are budgeted to receive as follows:

Sweetwater Events Complex: $4.1 million

Sweetwater County Library System: $4.8 million

Sweetwater County Historical Museum: $367,346

Southwest Counseling Services: $987,738

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: $4.7 million

Sweetwater County Board of Health: $489,872

The budget includes a 3 percent COLA, which Commissioner Island Richards thinks is comparable to other counties around the state, and he believes it also ensures that they can continue to offer COLA raises each year.

“I thought we were quite thoughtful in how we came up with the numbers. I believe that our COLA is appropriate, it is also in addition to around 8 percent increases in our expenses for health insurance. Looking at 25 years of COLA history, this board has granted large COLA increases, [and] it’s been quickly followed by years of zero increases. I would like to be able to continue to give increases every year, I know there will be years that might not be possible, but if we spend too much money at once we may have to claw that back through staff reductions and I don’t want to see Sweetwater County do that again. I would like to have us provide controlled growth in Sweetwater County,” Commissioner Richards said.

He went on to say that the 3 percent COLA already increased the labor budget by over a million dollars.

“That is already difficult to absorb. I think we’re doing right by the employees of SWC, and I believe that 3 percent is very consistent with what other counties are finding that they are able to do across the state. Many counties aren’t even doing that,” he said.

Commissioner Schoenfeld said the COLA was the reason for her voting against this budget.

“I’m going to be a no vote on this budget, I do not agree with the COLA for the Sweetwater County employees,” she said.

Commissioner Robb Slaughter said that while he believes this COLA is appropriate, he still believes the county should set up an employee-benefit reserve to be able to continue to give the COLA raises in future years where revenues may be down.

Commissioner Richards also noted that this year’s budget makes it look as though they’re spending more than they really are, due to the way Senate File 60 works, which has to do with monthly ad valorem tax payments. He said that a lot of the expenditures in the budget is actually recapturing.

The bill, which was passed in 2021, provides for the monthly payment of ad valorem taxes on mineral production beginning January 1, 2022. The bill specifies that 50 percent of mineral production from calendar year 2020 and all of production from calendar year 2021 will be paid at 8 percent per year beginning December 1, 2023 until the total outstanding amount is repaid.

Commissioner Slaughter agreed the budget gives the impression that the county is spending a lot more than it actually is.

“I’m not real fond of what the overall impact of the look of this budget is, but once again, it comes down to what was done with Senate File 60. I think our staff has done an excellent job,” he said. “You will see the change in this when we do the budget next year.”

Accounting Manager Bonnie Berry explained during a budget workshop that because changes to the mill levy, the tax revenue is no longer the component units’ tax revenue, but is rather the county’s tax revenue. This means that revenue has to go out to the component units as an expense through the county’s general fund. This skews the expenditure amounts shown in the budget.

Commissioner Mary Thoman and Chairman Keaton West both expressed their support for this budget. Chairman West said he believes they were able to set this budget up to take care of multiple needs, including employee benefits and wages, capital projects, as well as setting money aside for the future.

To view the full adopted budget, see below.