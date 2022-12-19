Sweetwater County Commission to Approve New Detention Center Security System

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will consider entering into an agreement with Kubl Group to complete the Detention Center Security Control and Video Surveillance System Replacement project during its meeting Tuesday morning.

The replacement system consists of a door controlled system, CCTV cameras, licensing, storage, a digital intercom system, and maintenance and warranty. The project is to be completed and operational by June 30, 2023.

The project includes the purchase and installation of the replacement security equipment within and around the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The total cost is $951,722. The system replacement is an ARPA project, meaning it will use American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Tim Knight, Sweetwater County IT Director, said in October that the cost of a new system would be about the same as if the county chose to upgrade the current system. Therefore, they chose to go for a full replacement.

Other Business

The County Commission will also consider approving the Fire Protection Agreements with Sweewater County Fire District No. 1, Green River Fire Department, and Wamsutter Fire Department. If approved, the agreements will extend the terms of service from six months to instead last through June 2024.

The Commissioners will also consider approval of the county’s audit report.

The Commission will meet Tuesday, December 20, at 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Tuesday will be Commissioners Jeff Smith, Roy Lloyd, and Randy “Doc” Wendling’s last meeting. The newly-elected Commissioners, Robb Slaughter, Island Richards, and Keaton West, will take over in January.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here. To view the full meeting packet, click here.