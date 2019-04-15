Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for April 16

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, April 16, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Presentation of 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event
- 9:50 am – Contract with Van Boerum Frank Associates, Inc. for design and constructional administration for new boilers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse
- 9:55 am – Contract with BNA Consulting for design and construction administration for new Detention Center generator
- 10 am – Approval to Sponsor FFY 2020 TANF CPI Grant Applications
- 10:10 am – Request consideration to re-locate the Sweetwater County UW Extension Office
- 10:20 am – Approval of the 2018 Wildland Fire Management Annual Operating Plan
- 10:30 am – Federal Agency Annual Meeting with Sweetwater County
- 12 pm – SW WY Regional Airport Terminal Project Update
- 12:20 pm – Locally Assessed Value Numbers
- 12:25 pm- Approval of 24 Hour Malt Beverage Permit for K-Motive & Sports Inc. on 6-15-19 for 2019 Pilot Butte Fun Run
- 12:30 pm – Request to re-staff vacancies in the Assessor’s Office
- 12:35 pm- Request to re-staff vacancy in the County Clerk’s Office
- 12:40 pm – Request to re-staff vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center
- 12:45 pm – Request approval of resolution to change the overtime threshold for sworn positions in the Sheriff’s Office and in the Detention Center
- 12:50 pm – Request for additional positions in the Road & Bridge Dpt.
- 12:55 pm – Update on the WYDOT Interchange Road Project
- 1 pm – Resolution 19-04-EN-01 Accepting Winton Road (CR#4-66)
- 1:05 pm – Discussion on reorganization of the Public Works Dpt.
- 1:15 pm – 2019 Sweetwater County Commissioner Scholarship
- Other
- Executive Session – Personnel
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
