Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for April 16

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, April 16, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Presentation of 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event

9:50 am – Contract with Van Boerum Frank Associates, Inc. for design and constructional administration for new boilers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse

9:55 am – Contract with BNA Consulting for design and construction administration for new Detention Center generator

10 am – Approval to Sponsor FFY 2020 TANF CPI Grant Applications

10:10 am – Request consideration to re-locate the Sweetwater County UW Extension Office

10:20 am – Approval of the 2018 Wildland Fire Management Annual Operating Plan

10:30 am – Federal Agency Annual Meeting with Sweetwater County

12 pm – SW WY Regional Airport Terminal Project Update

12:20 pm – Locally Assessed Value Numbers

12:25 pm- Approval of 24 Hour Malt Beverage Permit for K-Motive & Sports Inc. on 6-15-19 for 2019 Pilot Butte Fun Run

12:30 pm – Request to re-staff vacancies in the Assessor’s Office

12:35 pm- Request to re-staff vacancy in the County Clerk’s Office

12:40 pm – Request to re-staff vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center

12:45 pm – Request approval of resolution to change the overtime threshold for sworn positions in the Sheriff’s Office and in the Detention Center

12:50 pm – Request for additional positions in the Road & Bridge Dpt.

12:55 pm – Update on the WYDOT Interchange Road Project

1 pm – Resolution 19-04-EN-01 Accepting Winton Road (CR#4-66)

1:05 pm – Discussion on reorganization of the Public Works Dpt.

1:15 pm – 2019 Sweetwater County Commissioner Scholarship

Other

Executive Session – Personnel

Adjourn

