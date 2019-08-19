Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for August 20

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, August 20, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners will consider approval of the Wyoming Commercial Service Capacity Purchase Program. If the commissioners approve the MOU, it will be in effect until June 20, 2022.

In 2018, the Wyoming Legislature passed Senate File 40- Commercial Air Service Improvement. With this bill, the Commercial Service Improvement Council was created, which Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport director, Devon Brubaker, and 11 others were appointed to. Brubaker and the council created the Capacity Purchase Agreement.

According to Brubaker, the Capacity Purchase Agreement is a group purchasing opportunity in which the airports located in Sweetwater, Fremont, Sheridan, and Campbell Counties all have one airline (SkyWest Airlines) that serves all four communities, rather than each county having their own airline.

Instead of the county having a contract with the airline, there is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the counties, the airline, and the State of Wyoming.

According to the MOU, WYDOT pays SkyWest, and Sweetwater County is responsible for 40 percent of each invoice, which is to be paid quarterly.

Brubaker will also give a new airport development update to the Commission.

Check out the full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – 1. U of U Affiliation Agreement Amendment, and 2. Dermatology Agreement with U of U

9:50 am – Publication of Names, Positions, and Gross Salaries

9:55 am – Human Service Agreements

10 am – Approval to Accept the FY 2020 Services to Victims of Crime Grant Contract

10:05 am – Authorization for Additional Fiber Optics Services

10:15 am – Wyoming Commercial Service Capacity Purchase Program

10:30 am – New Airport Development Update and Discussion

10:40 am – WYDOT Agreement to Accept a Portion of Hwy. Right-of-Way

10:45 am – Resolution No. 08-20-EN-01 Establishment of SWCO Road No. 10 Airport Road

10:50 am – License Agreement with Air Resources Specialist, Inc.

10:55 am – Presentation & Discussion on the Lagoon Drive Consolidated Facility

11:15 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Detention Center

11:20 am – Request to Re-Staff Full-Time Vacant Position in the Fire Department

11:25 am – Other

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

