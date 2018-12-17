Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 18, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning
    • Joshua Well- Conditional Use Permit- Dog Kennels
    • SCJ Alliance- Zone Map Amendment -(A) Agriculture to C (Commercial)
    • Les Tanner- Zone Map Amendment-l-1 (Light Industrial) to C (Commercial)
  • Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
    • Employee Benefits
    • General County Administration- Payroll
    • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
  • 9:20 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 10:10 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 10:20 am -Approval of the FY 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Agreement for Equipment
  • 10:25 am – MHSC Central Plant Upgrade Project- Budget Amendment
  • 10:55 am – Bitter Creek Update. IT and Project Funding Request SWCO Conservation District
  • 11:15 am – Fiscal Year 2018 Audit Report McGee, Hearne & Paiz LLP
  • Other
Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.

