Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 18, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning Joshua Well- Conditional Use Permit- Dog Kennels SCJ Alliance- Zone Map Amendment -(A) Agriculture to C (Commercial) Les Tanner- Zone Map Amendment-l-1 (Light Industrial) to C (Commercial)

Public Hearing- Budget Amendments Employee Benefits General County Administration- Payroll Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

9:20 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

10:10 am – County Resident Concerns

10:20 am -Approval of the FY 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Agreement for Equipment

10:25 am – MHSC Central Plant Upgrade Project- Budget Amendment

10:55 am – Bitter Creek Update. IT and Project Funding Request SWCO Conservation District

11:15 am – Fiscal Year 2018 Audit Report McGee, Hearne & Paiz LLP

Other

Read the full agenda here.

