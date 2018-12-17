Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 18, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Planning & Zoning
- Joshua Well- Conditional Use Permit- Dog Kennels
- SCJ Alliance- Zone Map Amendment -(A) Agriculture to C (Commercial)
- Les Tanner- Zone Map Amendment-l-1 (Light Industrial) to C (Commercial)
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
- Employee Benefits
- General County Administration- Payroll
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- 9:20 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 10:10 am – County Resident Concerns
- 10:20 am -Approval of the FY 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Agreement for Equipment
- 10:25 am – MHSC Central Plant Upgrade Project- Budget Amendment
- 10:55 am – Bitter Creek Update. IT and Project Funding Request SWCO Conservation District
- 11:15 am – Fiscal Year 2018 Audit Report McGee, Hearne & Paiz LLP
- Other
Read the full agenda here.
