Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 3

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 3, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • 8:35 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:40 am – Report of Outstanding County Warrants and Presentation on Lease Revenue Bond Bid Analysis
  • 9:45 am – Approval of Resolution Approving the SWCO 2020 DEQ Ozone Contingency Plan
  • 9:55 am – Request to re-staff vacant position in the Road & Bridge Department
  • 10 am – Request to re-staff vacant position in the Fleet/Vehicle Maintenance Department
  • 10:05 am – Request approval of UnitedHealth Care BP Firm Offer Stop Loss
  • 10:10 am – Request approval of BBP Flexible Spending and COBRA Administrative Services Agreement
  • 10:20 am – WCCA Workers Compensation discussion
  • 10:35 am – Request approval of resolution for holiday schedule
  • 10:40 am – 6th Cent Project discussion for sewer line project for Jamestown-Rio Vista Water & Sewer District
  • 10:50 am – Other
  • Executive Session – As Needed
  • Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.

