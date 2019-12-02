Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 3

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 3, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- 8:35 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Report of Outstanding County Warrants and Presentation on Lease Revenue Bond Bid Analysis
- 9:45 am – Approval of Resolution Approving the SWCO 2020 DEQ Ozone Contingency Plan
- 9:55 am – Request to re-staff vacant position in the Road & Bridge Department
- 10 am – Request to re-staff vacant position in the Fleet/Vehicle Maintenance Department
- 10:05 am – Request approval of UnitedHealth Care BP Firm Offer Stop Loss
- 10:10 am – Request approval of BBP Flexible Spending and COBRA Administrative Services Agreement
- 10:20 am – WCCA Workers Compensation discussion
- 10:35 am – Request approval of resolution for holiday schedule
- 10:40 am – 6th Cent Project discussion for sewer line project for Jamestown-Rio Vista Water & Sewer District
- 10:50 am – Other
- Executive Session – As Needed
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.