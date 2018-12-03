Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for December 4

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, December 4, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to order
- 8:40 am – Commissioner Comments
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Board Appointments:
- 1. Miners Hospital
- 2. Library Board
- 9:50 am – Approval of Additional Official Holidays for County Employees for the Year 2018
- 9:55 am – Report of Outstanding Warrants
- 10:00 am – Approval of MOU between the Wyoming Supreme Court and Sweetwater County Regarding Courtroom Technology
- 10:15 am – Award of the Design/CA Contract for CR #58- Yellowstone Road Widening and Rehabilitation Project
- 10:20 am – Request Approval of Section 135 Plan Document for Plan Year 2019
- 10:25 am – Request Approval of Retiree Health Insurance Premium Structure with Multiple Plan Options for Calendar Year 2019
- 10:55 am – Request Approval to Replace Vacant Position at the Detention Center
- 11:00 am – Other
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Read the full agenda here.
View the full agenda and packet here.