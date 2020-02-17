Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 18, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

The commission will host a public hearing for a budget amendment for the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Under action and presentation items, the commission will hear a presentation on the iDoc Marketplace by Cindy Lane, County Clerk. In addition, the Events Complex will give a presentation on the Escapee RV Rally and recruitment efforts.

They will also hear a presentation on the Ciner Wyoming Unit 8 Capacity Expansion Project overview. Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism will give their 2019 annual report as well.

A budget and audit schedule discussion will take place around noon followed by an audit contract extension proposal.

Check out the complete agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Budget Amendments Events Complex

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – iDoc Marketplace Presentation

10 am – Escapee RV Rally and Recruitment Efforts

10:15 am – Ciner Wyoming Unit 8 Capacity Expansion

10:45 am – Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism 2019 annual report

11:05 am – Request approval to re-staff vacant position in the Road & Bridge Department

11:10 am – Request approval to re-staff vacant position in the Facilities Maintenance Department

11:15 am – Request approval of new position in the Land Use Department and request to staff the position

11:20 am – Request approval of staffing seasonal positions in the Fire Department

11:25 am – Request approval to re-staff vacant position in the Detention Center

11:30 am – Approval of the Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Plan

11:40 am – Approval of Union Wireless Contract

11:45 am – Presentation of Print Advertising for 2020

12 pm – Budget and Audit schedules discussion

12:15 pm – Audit Contract Extension Proposal

12:20 pm – Other

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.