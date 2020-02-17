Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 18, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
The commission will host a public hearing for a budget amendment for the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Under action and presentation items, the commission will hear a presentation on the iDoc Marketplace by Cindy Lane, County Clerk. In addition, the Events Complex will give a presentation on the Escapee RV Rally and recruitment efforts.
They will also hear a presentation on the Ciner Wyoming Unit 8 Capacity Expansion Project overview. Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism will give their 2019 annual report as well.
A budget and audit schedule discussion will take place around noon followed by an audit contract extension proposal.
Check out the complete agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
- Events Complex
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – iDoc Marketplace Presentation
- 10 am – Escapee RV Rally and Recruitment Efforts
- 10:15 am – Ciner Wyoming Unit 8 Capacity Expansion
- 10:45 am – Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism 2019 annual report
- 11:05 am – Request approval to re-staff vacant position in the Road & Bridge Department
- 11:10 am – Request approval to re-staff vacant position in the Facilities Maintenance Department
- 11:15 am – Request approval of new position in the Land Use Department and request to staff the position
- 11:20 am – Request approval of staffing seasonal positions in the Fire Department
- 11:25 am – Request approval to re-staff vacant position in the Detention Center
- 11:30 am – Approval of the Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Plan
- 11:40 am – Approval of Union Wireless Contract
- 11:45 am – Presentation of Print Advertising for 2020
- 12 pm – Budget and Audit schedules discussion
- 12:15 pm – Audit Contract Extension Proposal
- 12:20 pm – Other
- Executive Session – As Needed
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.