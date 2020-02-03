Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 4

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 4, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Budget Amendments Castle Rock Hospital District Events Complex Sweetwater Medics

Acceptance of Bills

Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning Certification of Solar and Public Notification Process to the 2015 Zoning Resolution

8:50 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:40 am – County Resident Concerns

9:50 am – WCCA Workers Compensation

10:05 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement and Certifications

10:10 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement for the Little Mountain Project

10:15 am – Request from Wyoming State Forestry Division to join the Emergency Fire Suppression Account

10:20 am – Forte Payment Processing Agreement- Implementing Credit Card Machines at the Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center

10:25 am – Updated Pre-Employment Agreement

10:30 am – Approval of the Purchase of two 3/4 ton pickups for the Recreation Department

10:35 am – MOU between Sweetwater County and WYDOT

10:40 am – Letter of Approval for WYDOT to borrow 300,000 CY to fill material from the Justice Center Site

10: 45 am – Commissioners Letter of Support for FY 21 and FY 22 State Contract Application with the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division

10:50 am – Water Infrastructure Improvement for WAter Development for Covered Wagon Park for Phase 1

11:05 am – ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project Letter of Interest

11:10 am – ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project MOU between SCBCC and Lincoln County, LaBarge, Kemmerer, Diamondville, Opal, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green River, and Granger

11:20 am – Request to move Treasurer Office employee from part-time to full-time

11:25 am – Bonding discussion relative to the Special Purpose Tax Initiative

12 pm – Revenue Update

12:20 pm – Approval of the MOU and Resolution for the restructuring of SEDC

12:50 pm – Strategic Planning Discussion

1:10 pm – 6th Penny Entity/Municipality Allocation

2:10 pm – District Court Need for fourth Judge in the Judicial District Proposed legislation regarding The Office of Parent Counsel Fees for Court-Appointed Attorneys Signage

2:30 pm – Other

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

