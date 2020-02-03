Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 4

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 4, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Agenda
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
- Castle Rock Hospital District
- Events Complex
- Sweetwater Medics
- Acceptance of Bills
- Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
- Certification of Solar and Public Notification Process to the 2015 Zoning Resolution
- 8:50 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:50 am – WCCA Workers Compensation
- 10:05 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement and Certifications
- 10:10 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement for the Little Mountain Project
- 10:15 am – Request from Wyoming State Forestry Division to join the Emergency Fire Suppression Account
- 10:20 am – Forte Payment Processing Agreement- Implementing Credit Card Machines at the Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center
- 10:25 am – Updated Pre-Employment Agreement
- 10:30 am – Approval of the Purchase of two 3/4 ton pickups for the Recreation Department
- 10:35 am – MOU between Sweetwater County and WYDOT
- 10:40 am – Letter of Approval for WYDOT to borrow 300,000 CY to fill material from the Justice Center Site
- 10: 45 am – Commissioners Letter of Support for FY 21 and FY 22 State Contract Application with the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division
- 10:50 am – Water Infrastructure Improvement for WAter Development for Covered Wagon Park for Phase 1
- 11:05 am – ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project Letter of Interest
- 11:10 am – ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project MOU between SCBCC and Lincoln County, LaBarge, Kemmerer, Diamondville, Opal, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green River, and Granger
- 11:20 am – Request to move Treasurer Office employee from part-time to full-time
- 11:25 am – Bonding discussion relative to the Special Purpose Tax Initiative
- 12 pm – Revenue Update
- 12:20 pm – Approval of the MOU and Resolution for the restructuring of SEDC
- 12:50 pm – Strategic Planning Discussion
- 1:10 pm – 6th Penny Entity/Municipality Allocation
- 2:10 pm – District Court
- Need for fourth Judge in the Judicial District
- Proposed legislation regarding The Office of Parent Counsel
- Fees for Court-Appointed Attorneys
- Signage
- 2:30 pm – Other
- Executive Session – As Needed
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.