Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 4

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 4, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
    • Castle Rock Hospital District
    • Events Complex
    • Sweetwater Medics
  • Acceptance of Bills
  • Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
    • Certification of Solar and Public Notification Process to the 2015 Zoning Resolution
  • 8:50 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:50 am – WCCA Workers Compensation
  • 10:05 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement and Certifications
  • 10:10 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Agreement for the Little Mountain Project
  • 10:15 am – Request from Wyoming State Forestry Division to join the Emergency Fire Suppression Account
  • 10:20 am – Forte Payment Processing Agreement- Implementing Credit Card Machines at the Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center
  • 10:25 am – Updated Pre-Employment Agreement
  • 10:30 am – Approval of the Purchase of two 3/4 ton pickups for the Recreation Department
  • 10:35 am – MOU between Sweetwater County and WYDOT
  • 10:40 am – Letter of Approval for WYDOT to borrow 300,000 CY to fill material from the Justice Center Site
  • 10: 45 am – Commissioners Letter of Support for FY 21 and FY 22 State Contract Application with the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division
  • 10:50 am – Water Infrastructure Improvement for WAter Development for Covered Wagon Park for Phase 1
  • 11:05 am – ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project Letter of Interest
  • 11:10 am – ExxonMobil LaBarge Carbon Capture Project MOU between SCBCC and Lincoln County, LaBarge, Kemmerer, Diamondville, Opal, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green River, and Granger
  • 11:20 am – Request to move Treasurer Office employee from part-time to full-time
  • 11:25 am – Bonding discussion relative to the Special Purpose Tax Initiative
  • 12 pm – Revenue Update
  • 12:20 pm – Approval of the MOU and Resolution for the restructuring of SEDC
  • 12:50 pm – Strategic Planning Discussion
  • 1:10 pm – 6th Penny Entity/Municipality Allocation
  • 2:10 pm – District Court
    • Need for fourth Judge in the Judicial District
    • Proposed legislation regarding The Office of Parent Counsel
    • Fees for Court-Appointed Attorneys
    • Signage
  • 2:30 pm – Other
  • Executive Session – As Needed
  • Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.

