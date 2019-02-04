Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 5

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 5, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- 8:35 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:20 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:30 am – Parks & Recreation Project Update
- 9:45 am – MOU between Centennial Wood, LLC and SWCO to Construct, Repair, and Maintain Snow Fences
- 9:50 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Subrecipient Grant Agreement
- 9:55 am – Approval of the FFY 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant Agreement and Certifications
- 10 am – Approval of Countywide Consensus Block Grant Joint Resolution #SWBFY15/16-11
- 10:05 am – Replacement of Snow Cat Equipment for Search & Rescue
- 10:10 am – Request to Replace Vacant Position in the Detention Center
- 10:20 am – Request to Replace Vacant Position in the Sheriff’s Office
- 10:25 am – Early Retirement Discussion
- 10:40 am – Pay Plan Update
- 10:50 am – Other
- Executive Session – Personnel and Legal
- Adjourn
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Read the full agenda here.
View the full agenda and packet here.