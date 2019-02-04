Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 5

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 5, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

8:35 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:20 am – County Resident Concerns

9:30 am – Parks & Recreation Project Update

9:45 am – MOU between Centennial Wood, LLC and SWCO to Construct, Repair, and Maintain Snow Fences

9:50 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Subrecipient Grant Agreement

9:55 am – Approval of the FFY 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant Agreement and Certifications

10 am – Approval of Countywide Consensus Block Grant Joint Resolution #SWBFY15/16-11

10:05 am – Replacement of Snow Cat Equipment for Search & Rescue

10:10 am – Request to Replace Vacant Position in the Detention Center

10:20 am – Request to Replace Vacant Position in the Sheriff’s Office

10:25 am – Early Retirement Discussion

10:40 am – Pay Plan Update

10:50 am – Other

Executive Session – Personnel and Legal

Adjourn

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.