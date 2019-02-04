Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for February 5

By
News Desk
-
100
Views

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, February 5, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • 8:35 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:20 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:30 am – Parks & Recreation Project Update
  • 9:45 am – MOU between Centennial Wood, LLC and SWCO to Construct, Repair, and Maintain Snow Fences
  • 9:50 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Subrecipient Grant Agreement
  • 9:55 am – Approval of the FFY 2018 Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant Agreement and Certifications
  • 10 am – Approval of Countywide Consensus Block Grant Joint Resolution #SWBFY15/16-11
  • 10:05 am – Replacement of Snow Cat Equipment for Search & Rescue
  • 10:10 am – Request to Replace Vacant Position in the Detention Center
  • 10:20 am – Request to Replace Vacant Position in the Sheriff’s Office
  • 10:25 am – Early Retirement Discussion
  • 10:40 am – Pay Plan Update
  • 10:50 am – Other
  • Executive Session – Personnel and Legal
  • Adjourn
Advertisement - Story continues below...

Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR