Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 21

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 21, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendment
- Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Discussion regarding SWCO Incident Communication and Response Plan
- 9:45 am – Request for approval to appoint Circuit Court Magistrate
- 9:50 am – Approval of the FY 2020 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Subrecipient Grant Agreement
- 9:55 am – Discussion on a new storage building for the SWCO Weed & Pest District in Farson, WY
- 10 am – Easement with RGSA for a portion of CR#21 Bar X Road
- 10:05 am – DEQ Permit Authorization for Reconstruction of the Tertiary Water line that feeds Cross Road Park
- 10:10 am – Discussion on reducing the retainage from 10% to 2.5% for the Salt Wells Bitter Creek Crossing Project
- 10:15 am – Request approval of UMR Plan Document and Stop Loss Gap letter for Calendar Year 2020
- 10:25 am – Request to replace vacant position in Information Technology Department
- 10:30 am – Contract between Southwest Counseling Service and SWCO Sheriff’s Office
- 10:40 am – 2019 Conservation District Annual Report and Update
- 10:55 am – Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce request for funds to market the 2020 Census
- 11 am – Castle Rock Hospital District request for ambulance subsidy
- 11:10 am – Events Complex
- Budget Adjustment for insurance & mill levy decrease
- 6th Penny Exhibit Hall project update
- 11:30 am – 6th Penny Allocation
- 11:50 am – Other
- Executive Session – As Needed
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.