Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 21

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 21, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Budget Amendment Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Discussion regarding SWCO Incident Communication and Response Plan

9:45 am – Request for approval to appoint Circuit Court Magistrate

9:50 am – Approval of the FY 2020 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Subrecipient Grant Agreement

9:55 am – Discussion on a new storage building for the SWCO Weed & Pest District in Farson, WY

10 am – Easement with RGSA for a portion of CR#21 Bar X Road

10:05 am – DEQ Permit Authorization for Reconstruction of the Tertiary Water line that feeds Cross Road Park

10:10 am – Discussion on reducing the retainage from 10% to 2.5% for the Salt Wells Bitter Creek Crossing Project

10:15 am – Request approval of UMR Plan Document and Stop Loss Gap letter for Calendar Year 2020

10:25 am – Request to replace vacant position in Information Technology Department

10:30 am – Contract between Southwest Counseling Service and SWCO Sheriff’s Office

10:40 am – 2019 Conservation District Annual Report and Update

10:55 am – Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce request for funds to market the 2020 Census

11 am – Castle Rock Hospital District request for ambulance subsidy

11:10 am – Events Complex Budget Adjustment for insurance & mill levy decrease 6th Penny Exhibit Hall project update

11:30 am – 6th Penny Allocation

11:50 am – Other

Executive Session – As Needed

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.