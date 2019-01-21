Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 22

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 22, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Budget Amendment- Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – Parks & Recreation Board Appointment
- 9:45 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Custodian Department
- 9:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Open Position in the Clerk’s Election Department
- 9:55 am – Request to Re-Staff Open Position in the Clerk’s Office
- 10 am – Request to Re-Evaluate and Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Fire Department
- 10:05 am – Request to Re-Staff 2 Vacant Positions in the Detention Center
- 10:15 am – Approval of the FY 2018 Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Information Form
- 10:20 am – Contract with Western Engineers and Geologists for Engineering Design and Construction Administration Services for Bar X Road CR #21
- 10:25 am – Contract with JFC Engineers & Surveyors, Inc. for Engineering Design and Construction Administration Services for CR #19 and CR #47
- 10:30 am – MOU between Redi Service, LLC and SWCO for the Installation of a Sign on Quealy Road CR #50
- 10:35 am – Other
- 10:40 am – Executive Session (as needed)
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
