Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 22

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 22, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Budget Amendment- Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Parks & Recreation Board Appointment

9:45 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Custodian Department

9:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Open Position in the Clerk’s Election Department

9:55 am – Request to Re-Staff Open Position in the Clerk’s Office

10 am – Request to Re-Evaluate and Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Fire Department

10:05 am – Request to Re-Staff 2 Vacant Positions in the Detention Center

10:15 am – Approval of the FY 2018 Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Information Form

10:20 am – Contract with Western Engineers and Geologists for Engineering Design and Construction Administration Services for Bar X Road CR #21

10:25 am – Contract with JFC Engineers & Surveyors, Inc. for Engineering Design and Construction Administration Services for CR #19 and CR #47

10:30 am – MOU between Redi Service, LLC and SWCO for the Installation of a Sign on Quealy Road CR #50

10:35 am – Other

10:40 am – Executive Session (as needed)

Adjourn

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.