Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for January 22

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 22, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • Budget Amendment- Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District
  • 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:40 am – Parks & Recreation Board Appointment
  • 9:45 am – Request to Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Custodian Department
  • 9:50 am – Request to Re-Staff Open Position in the Clerk’s Election Department
  • 9:55 am – Request to Re-Staff Open Position in the Clerk’s Office
  • 10 am – Request to Re-Evaluate and Re-Staff Vacant Position in the Fire Department
  • 10:05 am – Request to Re-Staff 2 Vacant Positions in the Detention Center
  • 10:15 am – Approval of the FY 2018 Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement and Point of Contact Information Form
  • 10:20 am – Contract with Western Engineers and Geologists for Engineering Design and Construction Administration Services for Bar X Road CR #21
  • 10:25 am – Contract with JFC Engineers & Surveyors, Inc. for Engineering Design and Construction Administration Services for CR #19 and CR #47
  • 10:30 am – MOU between Redi Service, LLC and SWCO for the Installation of a Sign on Quealy Road CR #50
  • 10:35 am – Other
  • 10:40 am – Executive Session (as needed)
  • Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.

