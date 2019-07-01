Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for July 2

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, July 2, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – Request for a One Day Catering Permit for a Wedding Reception at Eden Saloon on July 13, 2019

9:45 am – Recreation Board Discussion

10 am – Award of the 2019 Various County Roads Striping Project

10:05 am – Dude Solutions Presentation and Contract Discussion

10:20 am – Approval of Resolution 19-07-GR-01 for Submission of an Application to the Abandoned Mine Land Public Facilities Grant Program

10:25 am – FY 2019 SkyWest Airlines Revenue Guarantee Agreement Amendment, WYDOR Grant Agreement ASRKS07 Amendment, and FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement Amendment

10:40 am – Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program Grant Agreement

Other

Executive Session – Legal

Adjourn

Following the Regular Board of County Commissioner’s Meeting, the Commission will conduct the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Workshop.

Read the full agenda and packet here.