Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for July 3

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, July 3, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Agenda

8:30 am – Call to order

8:35 am – Commissioner comments

9:15 am – County Resident Concerns

9:20 am – Approve Opting into Class Action in the Case of Kane County, Utah v. United States in the United States Court of Federal Claims

9:30 am – IRS Audit Findings

9:45 am – Request to Re‐Staff Vacancy/Vacancies in the IT Dpt.

Read the full agenda here.

