Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for July 3

By Olivia Kennah -
45
Views

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, July 3, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to order
  • 8:35 am – Commissioner comments
  • 9:15 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:20 am – Approve Opting into Class Action in the Case of Kane County, Utah v. United States in the United States Court of Federal Claims
  • 9:30 am – IRS Audit Findings
  • 9:45 am – Request to Re‐Staff Vacancy/Vacancies in the IT Dpt.
Read the full agenda here.

View the full agenda and packet here.

