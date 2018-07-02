Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for July 3

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, July 3, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to order
- 8:35 am – Commissioner comments
- 9:15 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:20 am – Approve Opting into Class Action in the Case of Kane County, Utah v. United States in the United States Court of Federal Claims
- 9:30 am – IRS Audit Findings
- 9:45 am – Request to Re‐Staff Vacancy/Vacancies in the IT Dpt.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Read the full agenda here.
View the full agenda and packet here.