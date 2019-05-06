Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for May 7

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, May 7, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

  • 8:30 am – Call to Order
  • Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
    • Mountain States Pressure Services, Inc. Conditional Use to store 17,000 gallons of combustible liquid
    • Jon B. Doak- Final Plat Approval for Doak Subdivision
  • Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
    • Voluntary Separation Plan
    • VSO
    • County Commissioners
    • County Treasurer
    • Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport
    • Land Use
    • Impact Tax Fund
  • 9 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
  • 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
  • 9:50 am – FY 2020 Budget Request Filing
  • 9:55 am – Request approval for a 24-hour Malt Beverage Permit for a Jim Bridger Power Plant Employee Picnic on July 12, 2019
  • 10 am – Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 Board Appointment
  • 10:05 am – Mail Machine Lease Upgrade
  • 10:15 am – Dominion Energy Type A License- Reliance Road (CR#42)
  • 10:20 am – BLM ROW Grant Application for Yellowstone Road (CR#58) Stassinos Ranch to 191N
  • 10:30 am – Award of the 2019 Asphalt Overlay Project
  • 10:35 am – Award of the 2019 Dust Control Project
  • 10:40 am – Request to Restaff Vacancy in Engineering
  • 10:45 am- Request to Restaff Vacancy in Road and Bridge
  • 10:50 am – Request to Restaff Vacancy in Clerk of District Court’s Office
  • 10:55 am- Request for Additional Staffing in Clerk of District Court’s Office in FY 2019-2020
  • 11:10 am – Request to move position from Engineering Budget to Land Use Budget in FY 2019-2020 and to restaff vacant GIS/Planner Position
  • 11:15 am – Request to Restaff Vacant Position in Human Resources
  • 11:20 am – Impact Assistance Distribution- Gateway West Transmission
  • Other
  • Executive Session – Legal
  • Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the full agenda and packet here.

