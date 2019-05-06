Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for May 7

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, May 7, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning
- Mountain States Pressure Services, Inc. Conditional Use to store 17,000 gallons of combustible liquid
- Jon B. Doak- Final Plat Approval for Doak Subdivision
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendments
- Voluntary Separation Plan
- VSO
- County Commissioners
- County Treasurer
- Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport
- Land Use
- Impact Tax Fund
- 9 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:40 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:50 am – FY 2020 Budget Request Filing
- 9:55 am – Request approval for a 24-hour Malt Beverage Permit for a Jim Bridger Power Plant Employee Picnic on July 12, 2019
- 10 am – Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 Board Appointment
- 10:05 am – Mail Machine Lease Upgrade
- 10:15 am – Dominion Energy Type A License- Reliance Road (CR#42)
- 10:20 am – BLM ROW Grant Application for Yellowstone Road (CR#58) Stassinos Ranch to 191N
- 10:30 am – Award of the 2019 Asphalt Overlay Project
- 10:35 am – Award of the 2019 Dust Control Project
- 10:40 am – Request to Restaff Vacancy in Engineering
- 10:45 am- Request to Restaff Vacancy in Road and Bridge
- 10:50 am – Request to Restaff Vacancy in Clerk of District Court’s Office
- 10:55 am- Request for Additional Staffing in Clerk of District Court’s Office in FY 2019-2020
- 11:10 am – Request to move position from Engineering Budget to Land Use Budget in FY 2019-2020 and to restaff vacant GIS/Planner Position
- 11:15 am – Request to Restaff Vacant Position in Human Resources
- 11:20 am – Impact Assistance Distribution- Gateway West Transmission
- Other
- Executive Session – Legal
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
