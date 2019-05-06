Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for May 7

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, May 7, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Planning and Zoning Mountain States Pressure Services, Inc. Conditional Use to store 17,000 gallons of combustible liquid Jon B. Doak- Final Plat Approval for Doak Subdivision

Public Hearing- Budget Amendments Voluntary Separation Plan VSO County Commissioners County Treasurer Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Land Use Impact Tax Fund

9 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:40 am – County Resident Concerns

9:50 am – FY 2020 Budget Request Filing

9:55 am – Request approval for a 24-hour Malt Beverage Permit for a Jim Bridger Power Plant Employee Picnic on July 12, 2019

10 am – Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 Board Appointment

10:05 am – Mail Machine Lease Upgrade

10:15 am – Dominion Energy Type A License- Reliance Road (CR#42)

10:20 am – BLM ROW Grant Application for Yellowstone Road (CR#58) Stassinos Ranch to 191N

10:30 am – Award of the 2019 Asphalt Overlay Project

10:35 am – Award of the 2019 Dust Control Project

10:40 am – Request to Restaff Vacancy in Engineering

10:45 am- Request to Restaff Vacancy in Road and Bridge

10:50 am – Request to Restaff Vacancy in Clerk of District Court’s Office

10:55 am- Request for Additional Staffing in Clerk of District Court’s Office in FY 2019-2020

11:10 am – Request to move position from Engineering Budget to Land Use Budget in FY 2019-2020 and to restaff vacant GIS/Planner Position

11:15 am – Request to Restaff Vacant Position in Human Resources

11:20 am – Impact Assistance Distribution- Gateway West Transmission

Other

Executive Session – Legal

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

