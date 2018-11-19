Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 20

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 20, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to order
- 8:40 am – Commissioner Comments
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – 2018 Holiday Closures
- 9:45 am – Request Approval for a Catering Permit for a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, 2018
- 9:50 am – Approval of FY 2019 Annual Contribution Agreements between the University of Wyoming and the Commissioners of Sweetwater County
- 9:55 am – Approval of Resolution 18-11-CC-02 to Move Meeting Dates in January of 2019
- 10:00 am – Approval of Resolution 18-11-CC-03 to Establish the Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District
- 10:05 am – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Maintenance Reimbursement Request
- 10:20 am – Request Approval of UMR Stop Loss Gap Letter
- 10:25 am – Approval of County Equipment Lease Authorization for Surplus Sale
- 10:40 am – Chang Order Number One to the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project Various County Roads
- 10:45 am – Cooperative Agreement between Sweetwater County and Genesis Alkali, LLC
- 10:50 am – Other
