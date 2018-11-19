Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 20

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 20, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.



Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to order

8:40 am – Commissioner Comments

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – 2018 Holiday Closures

9:45 am – Request Approval for a Catering Permit for a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31, 2018

9:50 am – Approval of FY 2019 Annual Contribution Agreements between the University of Wyoming and the Commissioners of Sweetwater County

9:55 am – Approval of Resolution 18-11-CC-02 to Move Meeting Dates in January of 2019

10:00 am – Approval of Resolution 18-11-CC-03 to Establish the Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District

10:05 am – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Maintenance Reimbursement Request

10:20 am – Request Approval of UMR Stop Loss Gap Letter

10:25 am – Approval of County Equipment Lease Authorization for Surplus Sale

10:40 am – Chang Order Number One to the 2018 Asphalt Overlay Project Various County Roads

10:45 am – Cooperative Agreement between Sweetwater County and Genesis Alkali, LLC

10:50 am – Other

