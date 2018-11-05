Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 6

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 6, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.



Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to order

8:35 am – Pulic Hearing for a Budget Amendment- Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport

8:45 am – Commissioner Comments

9:35 am – County Resident Concerns

9:45 am – Board Appointments: 1. Airport Board, 2. Solid Waste Disposal District-Wamsutter/Bairoil

9:50 am – FY 2019 UW Annual Contributions Agreements

9:55 am – Approval of MOU with the State of Wyoming for the Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Program

10 am – Public Hearing for the 2018 Business Ready Community Planning Grant Application for the Sweetwater County Industrial Development Plan Project

10:05 am – Approval of Resolution 18-11-GR-01 for Submission of a 2018 Business Ready Community Planning Grant Application for the SWCO Industrial Development Plan Project

10:10 am – Approval of the MOU Between SWCO, the City of Green River, and the City of Rock Springs for the SWCO Industrial Development Plan Project

10:15 am – Approval of the FY 2018 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement for the Sheriff’s Office and Point of Contact Information Form

10:20 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Agreement

10:25 am – Resolution and 2019 DEQ Air Quality Division Ozone Contingency Plan for Sweetwater County

10:35 am – Fire Department Truck Award

10:45 am – Discussion on Broadcasting the Board of County Commissioner Meetings Over the Internet

11:05 am – Assignor Consent for BLM Permit Number WYW 122433-Roundtop Mountain Site

11:10 am – Request Permission to Apply for a Grant to Procure Structural Engineering Services to Carnegie Library

