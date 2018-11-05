Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 6

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 6, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to order
- 8:35 am – Pulic Hearing for a Budget Amendment- Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport
- 8:45 am – Commissioner Comments
- 9:35 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:45 am – Board Appointments: 1. Airport Board, 2. Solid Waste Disposal District-Wamsutter/Bairoil
- 9:50 am – FY 2019 UW Annual Contributions Agreements
- 9:55 am – Approval of MOU with the State of Wyoming for the Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) Program
- 10 am – Public Hearing for the 2018 Business Ready Community Planning Grant Application for the Sweetwater County Industrial Development Plan Project
- 10:05 am – Approval of Resolution 18-11-GR-01 for Submission of a 2018 Business Ready Community Planning Grant Application for the SWCO Industrial Development Plan Project
- 10:10 am – Approval of the MOU Between SWCO, the City of Green River, and the City of Rock Springs for the SWCO Industrial Development Plan Project
- 10:15 am – Approval of the FY 2018 State Homeland Security Program Grant Agreement for the Sheriff’s Office and Point of Contact Information Form
- 10:20 am – Approval of the FY 2019 Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant Agreement
- 10:25 am – Resolution and 2019 DEQ Air Quality Division Ozone Contingency Plan for Sweetwater County
- 10:35 am – Fire Department Truck Award
- 10:45 am – Discussion on Broadcasting the Board of County Commissioner Meetings Over the Internet
- 11:05 am – Assignor Consent for BLM Permit Number WYW 122433-Roundtop Mountain Site
- 11:10 am – Request Permission to Apply for a Grant to Procure Structural Engineering Services to Carnegie Library
