Sweetwater County Commissioners Choose Scholarship Recipients

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners chose three graduating seniors to each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The three recipients, as well as three alternates, were announced at Tuesday’s commissioner meeting.

The recipients are:

Erik Gwaltney (Green River High School)

Ian Fletcher (Rock Springs High School)

Kodee Thomas (Manila)

The three alternatives in order are:

Haylen Cordova (Green River High School) Austin Cassel (Black Butte High School) Sydney Shannon (Rock Springs High School)

The commissioners said it was a very difficult to decision picking only three recipients. Over 36 students applied for the scholarship– 19 students from GRHS, 14 students from RSHS, one student from Black Butte, and two students from Manila.

The decision was based off of grade point average and ACT scores.