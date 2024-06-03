Sweetwater County Commissioners Continue Working on FY25 Budget

SWEETEWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will discuss the fiscal year 2025 budget during their meeting Tuesday.

A budget workshop is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. following the conclusion of the regularly scheduled meeting. During this workshop the commissioners will review the upcoming fiscal year’s funding requests and capital funding requests.

The commissioners will also consider a few action items including a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the use of Highway 530 Plant Site at milepost 19. According to meeting documents, as the public works department works toward bidding and constructing a project on County Road 1 (McKinnon Road), called the Frost Heave Project, it has identified unique needs for the projects.

“Due to geometric constraints, keeping the road open during construction is estimated to cost more in traffic control than actual work and materials,” the meeting documents state. “Therefore, McKinnon Road will need to be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily during construction.”

Additionally, documents further say that allowing the contractor to stockpile material at WYDOT’s plant site will decrease the number of days required to complete the project. This MOU will allow the contractor to do as such, minimizing disturbance to the users of McKinnon Road.

Other action items on the agenda include the annual road maintenance plan and agreement between the county and the US Forest Service, and two Southwest Counseling Service agreements for FY25, including the Treatment Agreement with the Behavioral Health Division and the Crisis Intervention and Sub-Acute Agreement.

The Sweetwater County commissioners will meet Tuesday, June 4, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting can be viewed in person or on YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.