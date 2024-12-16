Sweetwater County Commissioners Decide Bid Award Tuesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will consider awarding a $3.7 million bid to Kilgore Companies, LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis for the Energy Road Nine Mile Road project during its meeting Tuesday morning.

According to board documents, a bid opening took place Dec. 5, at 10 a.m., with Kilgore being the only contractor bidding on the project. The engineer’s estimate for the work was $2.86 million. The county won’t be solely funding the project as the county received $1.54 million in grant funds from the Wyoming Energy Authority through a 50/50 grant program. The Wyoming Legislature allocated $10 million to the WEA in 2022 for the grants.

The commissioners will also hear about an amendment to the inmate housing agreement between the cities and the Sweetwater County Detention Center. The agreement differentiates between juvenile and adult inmates and sets daily costs to be paid for the inmates’ care. The Rock Springs City Council already approved the amendment, while the Green River City Council will consider it Tuesday evening.

The commissioners’ meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. The meeting is open to the public and can be viewed on the county’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be viewed here.