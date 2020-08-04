Sweetwater County Commissioners Disagree Over Lagoon Drive Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners encountered some disagreements when discussing possible United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding for the Lagoon Drive Consolidated Facility project during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The commissioners voted 3-2 against submitting a USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program pre-application for the Lagoon Drive project. Commissioners Wally Johnson and Jeff Smith voted for the submission, while Chairman Randy Wendling, and Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld and Roy Lloyd voted against it.

Though Sweetwater County would not be committed to proceeding with the USDA funding if they chose to submit the pre-application, the majority of the commissioners still voted against submitting. USDA would have taken about 30 days to evaluate the pre-application and determine the grant or loan amounts, if any.

The current interest rate from USDA is 2.375 percent.

Commissioner Johnson commended staff for the idea to go out for a USDA grant or loan.

“I don’t think it hurts at all to see if we qualify,” Johnson said.

However, Commissioners Schoenfeld disagreed, saying now is not the time for this project.

“This project is something that we should not be wasting our staff’s time on at this time,” Schoenfeld said.

Difficulty Moving Forward With Project

Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners discussed putting a voluntary-separation program into place to help employees retire while making cost savings for the county government. Schoenfeld used this as an example to the county’s current difficult financial situation.

“We’re talking about offering incentives or retirement as opposed to layoffs, and we’re looking at a $21 million project. Whether we qualify for USDA or not, we’d obviously have matching parts of that, and I think a loan at this point in time, whether it’s a good interest rate or not, is not a good idea,” Commissioner Schoenfeld said.

Commissioner Johnson said he disagreed, as he believes they need all the information regarding grants, loans, and bids to make their decision on this project.

“Well obviously I disagreed with her then, I still disagree with her,” Johnson said in response to Commissioner Schoenfeld’s comments. “We don’t know whether it’s a loan or grant at this point in time. As I indicated, I think it’s information we need before us before we make any decision.”

Commissioner Lloyd chimed in, saying no matter the amounts of the grant or loan, and the bids, he will have trouble supporting the Lagoon Drive project.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t know if there’s going to be a lot of information to come that changes my mind in moving forward on this project. I know waiting for the financials, and seeing what the final bids are, would be good information, but I think even if the bid came in at $17 or 18 million, I don’t think I would support this building at this point,” Lloyd said.

Where Should Money be Spent?

Commissioner Lloyd said it appears the majority the commission may not support the project when the time comes to select a bid, and therefore has difficulty moving forward with the process at this time. He questioned if this project is the best place to be spending money in the county right now.

“Is this the most important project and piece that we should be spending our money on at this point?”

Lloyd added that trona production is down 68 quarters, and that the state is looking at having to cut another $750 million. He said those cuts will probably start affecting counties, cities, and towns.

Commissioner Smith argued that this may not be the time for the project, but that the county has already invested money into it, and therefore should at least see this portion of the process out. The total cost of the project is about $21.9 million, and the county has already spent $1.2 million.

“I’m also hesitant, I’m worried,” Smith said of moving forward with the project. “There’s a lot going on in the world and financially, we’re not exactly sure where we’re going to be or how things are going to be, but I think we’re not doing the right thing if we don’t finish this portion of the project.”

How to Proceed

Gene Legerski, Sweetwater County Public Works Director, said that the county will be accepting Statements of Qualification (SOQ) from the contractors on August 5. They will then send out their plans for the facility to approved contractors on August 25 for bid.

The total cost for going out to bid on this project is $80,000, according to Legerski.

Chairman Wendling said he sensed a desire by some of the commissioners to put a pause on this project until the county’s financial situation is better known. Considering this sense, as well as the $80,000 bidding process, Wendling said now is the time to decide how to go forward with the project.

“Eighty-thousand dollars, to me, is a position, or an employee or support for an agency out there that is experiencing severe cuts, and may need some assistance,” Wendling said. “So where I’m at with it is, I guess it’s time to fish or cut bait.”

Commissioner Johnson moved to approve the submission of the pre-application for a USDA loan or grant, with a second from Commissioner Smith. Commissioner Schoenfeld asked for a roll call vote.

After voting 3-2 for the resolution, Wendling asked John DeLeon, Sweetwater County Deputy Attorney, if they needed to have an agenda item for the next meeting to vote on pausing the project.

DeLeon said it would be best to have an agenda item, since the commission previously voted on an agenda item to move forward with the project.

Wendling said there will be an agenda item for the next meeting to vote on whether or not to pause the Lagoon Drive Consolidated Facility project.

Watch the commissioner meeting below. The Lagoon Drive project discussion begins at 2:14:00.