Sweetwater County Commissioners Make Board Appointments

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners made several board appointments Tuesday morning during their regular board meeting.

Board appointments included:

Pete Rust was reappointed to the Airport Board.

Susie von Ahrens was reappointed to the Community Fine Arts Board.

Brenda Casey was reappointed to the Library Board.

Richelle Rawlings-Carroll and Tim Savage were reappointed to the Museum Board. Jennifer Wilmetti was newly appointed to the Museum Board.

John Doak and Mark Lyon were newly appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Randy Laughter was newly appointed to the Predatory Animal Board.

Frank Keeler was reappointed to the Solid Waste Board (Farson-Eden). Harvey Tinnes was newly appointed to the board.

Craig Davidson and Gust Hatanelas were reappointed to the Solid Waste Board (Wamsutter/Bairoil).

Jeannie Demas was reappointed to the STAR Transit Board.

The board appointment for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees was postponed until the next commissioner meeting. Taylor Jones’ term on the board was up, however, the commissioners did not have an application for Jones to be reappointed.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Commissioners Jeff Smith and Wally Johnson believed Jones had reapplied, so they asked the appointment to be postponed to make sure they had all the applications. William Journey and Dr. Sigsbee Duck both submitted applications.