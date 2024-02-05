Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Budget Schedule

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will discuss their budget schedule for fiscal year 2024-25 this week.

The proposed budget schedule shows the commissioners adopting the budget on Thursday, June 20. The first budget workshop will take place May 21, in which they will discuss budget requests from outside agencies, component units and county departments. The FY 2023-24 budget was approved by the commissioners for an estimated $71 million in expenditures last June.

Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan will also provide a report for the 2023 calendar year during the county commissioner meeting. Cowan will discuss notable accomplishments by the county treasurer’s office, and will go over tax collections.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Additionally, the commissioners will hear an update on the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport by airport director Devon Brubaker.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here. The meeting will be Tuesday, February 6, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. It can be attended in person or via YouTube.