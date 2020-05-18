Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Election Directives from State

SWEETWATER COUNTY — During the Sweetwater County Commissioner meeting Tuesday morning, the board will discuss the election directives from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office that have been issued to ensure the safety of voters amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, May 19, at 8:30 am via video conferencing.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations, the commissioner’s meeting will not be accessible at the County Courthouse.

The public is invited to watch the meeting on the Sweetwater County YouTube channel.

The public can comment immediately following the public hearing presentation at about 8:30 am, and during the public comment section of the agenda at about 8:45 am by calling 307-872-3891, or by sending comments ahead of time via email to: publiccomments@sweet.wy.us.

Ed Buchanan, Wyoming Secretary of State, has issued directives to county election officers necessary to ensure the proper conduct of elections when there is a declared emergency that interferes with an election.

President Donald Trump and Governor Mark Gordon both declared states of emergency related to the spread of COVID-19, which “will significantly interfere” with the 2020 Primary Election, according to the directives sent out by Buchanan.

The directives counties must adhere to at both absentee locations and polling places include:

Counties must ensure voters can keep six feet of distance between each other at absentee polling places.

If the absentee voting place does not allow for six feet of distance between people, the counties must provide drop boxes.

Counties must consolidate the polling places into no more than seven locations.

Polling places must have enough floor space for social distancing.

Four election judges must be at each polling place.

All election judges must wear a face mask, sterile gloves, and will sanitize voting equipment frequently.

If Governor Gordon rescinds the state of emergency, Buchanan will rescind these directives, just as he has the right to issue further directives if he deems necessary.

Other Business

The commissioners will discuss the future of their meetings, in which they will decide when and how to return to the Commissioner Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse for their meetings.

They will also hear a presentation of Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative, with a possible MOU.

The 2020 Board of County Commissioner Scholarship will be awarded to the selected recipients.

Lastly, the commissioners will have a Fiscal Year 2021 budget workshop.

To view the full agenda packet, click here.